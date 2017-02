Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUBBOCK - Here's something for the 'Only in Texas' file!

Jesse James and his brother, Billy Kidd, were arrested in Lubbock for trying to pick a fight with employees at a local bar.

The ruckus started after Jesse and Billy had been kicked out of the bar for aggressive and drunken behavior.

The bar, by the way, just happens to be located on Buddy Holly Avenue. Would Buddy Holly approve of Jesse James and Billy Kidd's behavior on his namesake street?

That'll be the day. 😃