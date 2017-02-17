× Easy 33: Give an inexpensive gift for Random Acts of Kindness Week

The world is definitely in need of some love. What better day to share it than on National Random Acts of Kindness Day?!

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is hosting their 17th annual Random Acts of Kindness Week this week, with Friday, February 17, being the official National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

This year, the week is focusing on the power of one – one cup of coffee, one smile, one unexpected act of kindness to help change the world. So send a sweet message, give a warm hug or do anything that will spread good will.

If you’re really in the giving mood for Random Acts of Kindness Week, this inexpensive gift idea is perfect to give to Donnie Downers and Negative Nancys (or the awesome people in your life if you’re having kindness overload). Grab a small box or mason jar ($1 – $3 at Target) and fill it with small tokens like jewelry, candy, etc. and watch faces brighten!

The last day of the RAK week is Saturday, but don't let that stop you from spreading some generosity all year 'round!