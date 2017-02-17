Beard lovers will enjoy this DFW party! The catch? Only women pay to attend

A national party for men who rock beards and for the women who love them? That’s exactly what Genese Jamilah, founder of I Don’t Do Clubs, had in mind when she created the Must Love Beards National Day Party Tour.

The second annual #MustLoveBeards tour will be making it’s way to Dallas on March 19.

Created for black professionals who don’t like the traditional clubbing scene, I Don’t Do Clubs is an event blog that lists and hosts the best controlled environment events for locals to enjoy.

Men are free to attend, beard or not, but in order to keep a gender balance, women must pay $15-$20.

For those considering to attend, they must RSVP, men and women. No tickets will be sold at the door the day of the event.