Arlington police warn of couple posing as utility workers, robbing homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Be careful who you let in your home. Police say a man and woman posed as utility workers to steal guns and cash from an Arlington resident.

The couple reportedly told the woman they needed to check her water. Then, while one of the suspects distracted the homeowner with questions, the other rummaged through her belongings.

Police say the couple wore ID tags, gloves, and had walkie talkie radios to look more official. They reportedly drove off in a white SUV or truck with a camper attached.