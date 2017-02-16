TravelFix: How far does $10 go in New York City?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- These days $10 doesn't seem like a lot. Seriously. How much can you get with a Hamilton?

In short, it depends. And thanks to the traveling man himself - Drew Binsky - you're about to find out just how far it can get you in a city such as New York.

"It's funny because a lot of people think New York City is very expensive, and it actually is very expensive," said Binsky. "But there are always things you can buy for cheap, specifically food. Any city you visit in the world, even London, you can always find some cheap stuff, which was my goal for the video."

Full video:

There you have it! $10 can actually go pretty far in New York.

If you're interested in more videos like this - Drew doesn't plan on disappointing.

"And I'll definitely making these $10 videos in the next three countries I visit, which are Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cuba. So stay tuned for those."

If you want to check out more of Drew`s travels and tips, click here, or find out where he is right now by adding him on Snapchat.