Simon Says: This Brad Pitt movie could really help Donald Trump!

So, Mr. President —how’s it going?

Let me guess, it’s not as easy as you thought it would be. Admit it, being Candidate Trump was fun, but being President Trump is hard work.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Be careful what you wish for.” I have a feeling President Trump could soon be the walking definition of this.

But hold on, there’s hope. I have some advice that will get you through -- watch the movie “World War Z!"

Drop everything and do this. Call off meetings if you have to. One scene in the movie could help your presidency. It’s the part where Brad Pitt asks the Israeli guy how he knew to be prepared for the Zombies. The diplomat says it was based on the tenth man theory. How if nine people in a room all agree on the same thing, it's the duty of the tenth man to disagree no matter how they personally felt about an issue.

The dissenting opinion!

It’s amazing how one voice in a sea of “yes men” can make a difference. We all could use a tenth man in our lives.

Yeah, all your friends might think a new boyfriend is hot, but it takes the tenth friend to do a public records check and find some felonies.

From the outside looking in, it sure feels like Trump needs a tenth person to say something he may not want to hear.

Perhaps an opposing view on issues like the travel ban, tweets, Russia, and the mess with his now former National Security Adviser could have come in handy.

However; it takes an open mind to listen to a tenth man.

This just in: Trump is stubborn! That’s not fake news, it’s his words! He tweeted nearly four years ago how proud he is about being stubborn.

“I pride myself on being obstinate, stubborn, & tough. I think those are important qualities found in successful people.” – Think Big — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2013

Please, go watch World War Z, Mr. President!

It could help you, but remember to hear all opinions before coming-up with some of your own. But be careful, because just like you, the tenth man in the movie said “build a wall” and look how that worked out.