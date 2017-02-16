× Mom used her body to shield kids from tornado

VAN VLECK, TX — Talk about a mother’s love.

A Texas mom is recovering from surgery this morning after using her body to shield her two young children during a tornado.

At least six tornadoes streaked across southeastern Texas earlier this week.

A twister there completely flipped Ashley Ovesny’s mobile home over, but her kids escaped with only scratches.

Ashley suffered neck and back injuries, but doctors say she’ll recover.

Six other injuries were reported in the town and dozens of homes damaged.