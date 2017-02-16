Mike Napoli is back with the Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, AZ — Guess who’s back in town? Dust off your “NA-PO-LEE” chants, Mike Napoli officially signed back up with the Texas Rangers today.

The guy has played in 3 of the last 6 World Series, so maybe the fan favorite is just the good luck charm Texas needs.

“I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to be on a lot of winning ball clubs and coming back here is definitely something that I saw that was a chance to do that,” Napoli said at his re-introductory press conference.

The deal is for a reported $6 million this season, with the club holding an $11 million option in 2018.

Napoli played for the Rangers in 2011 and ’12 and rejoined Texas in August of 2015. The club made the postseason in all three seasons.

Last season with the Cleveland Indians, Napoli had a career high 34 home runs and 101 RBIs as Cleveland made it all the way to the World Series.

Back in 2011 Napoli put on a masterful performance for the Rangers in the World Series, hitting 2 home runs and driving in 10 RBIs. His heroics fell short, though as Texas lost the infamous “one strike away” series.

Maybe now, Texas and Napoli can finally erase those memories and finish the job.