Elderly couple attacked in Irving home

IRVING -- Irving police are on the hunt for four masked men who allegedly broke into a home and then beat an elderly couple.

It happened early Wednesday in a neighborhood along Fouts Drive.

Police say the suspects used a cinder block to break through a window.

Once inside, they severely beat the 82-year-old homeowner and tied him up along with his wife.

The men then ransacked the home before leaving with cash and jewelry.

The homeowner is now in the hospital with a head injury.

His wife is shaken, but okay.

A description of the suspects has not been released, but Irving PD say they're working with the Dallas Police Department to see if this case is related to a similar home invasion from earlier this week.