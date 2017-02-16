Britax recalls nearly 700,000 strollers over fall hazard

Britax has recalled 676,000 strollers due to a fall hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recalled models include Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers when they are used with a travel system with a car seat carrier attached.

Customers can contact Britax online at www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.