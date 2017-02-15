Texas not making the grade when it comes to teaching students about safe sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX -- It looks like Texas may be skimping when it comes to teaching kids about about the birds and the bees.

The Texas Freedom Network, a religious watchdog group released findings saying more than 80% of all school districts in the state only teach abstinence or don't offer any type of sex education.

The group also claims that only 17% of school districts are letting students know about other forms of birth control. This is a pretty big deal considering that number is up from 4% in 2009.

School isn't the only place kids can't get an education on sex. Dolls don't help them either.

Some American Girl dolls have their underwear sewn on, so we assume that will be the case for their newest doll "Logan." He's the "Ken" doll for American Girl.

Ken dolls already have their underwear painted or molded on their bodies, sheltering children from any sort of anatomy lessons.

The sewn on underwear on American Girl dolls are now under scrutiny, but Mattel doesn't plan on reversing the call.

So kids won't learn in school where babies come from. If parents don't fill them in, you have to wonder who will tell them and what they'll say.