Dramatic video shows Glenn Heights cop push burning truck away from drive thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENN HEIGHTS - Dash cam video out of Glenn Heights caught an amazing save by a local police officer who knocked a flaming truck away from a fast food joint.

The dramatic video shows Officer Chris Womack hop a curb and come fender to fender with a burning truck. The flames are dangerously close to a drive thru window at Jack in the Box, so Womack pushes the truck with his patrol car -- screeching tires and all.

He got it to roll into the parking lot, preventing major damage to the building.

And the very best part? No one was hurt. Thanks for being a local hero, Officer Womack!