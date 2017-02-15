Diversity issue? Karlie Kloss apologizes for Geisha-themed Vogue spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a beautiful thing when diversity is showcased in mainstream media! Vogue magazine thought they were doing that when they featured beautiful models on the cover of their recent Diverse issue.

But, the real "issue" is inside the magazine.

Model Karlie Kloss is getting called out for her Geisha-themed spread. Critics are calling it a form of yellowface.

Has Vogue lost it? Karlie Kloss as a geisha. "What look should we go for this March?"

"How about yellowface and assorted Orientalism?" pic.twitter.com/bXZfiKzpe1 — Suzanne Enzerink (@suzanneenzerink) February 15, 2017

If you didn't notice before, Karlie is anything but Asian. People are wondering why Vogue chose the white American model to pose in Geisha and not actual Asian models.

Karlie Kloss gets a 6-page spread in yellowface for Vogue's DIVERSITY ISSUE... while Imaan Hammam & Liu Wen get one pic each... the irony pic.twitter.com/fXn9Ikz7ik — Nerdy Asians (@NerdyAsians) February 15, 2017

In hopes of clearing things up, Karlie took to Twitter to apologize.

Vogue also decided to pull the spread off their website! This isn't the first time Karlie has cat-walked the line of alleged racism. She did wear a Native American ensemble for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show back in 2012. She also ended up apologizing for that.