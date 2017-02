Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Here's some great news! Congratulations are in order for Tony Romo and his wife, Candice. The couple is expecting their third child in August.

Candice dropped the news on The Ticket. The new edition to the Romo family will join big brothers Hawkins, who'll be 5 in April, and Rivers, who turns 3 in next month.

She also revealed some unique ideas for Tony's post football career. She joked he could be an amazing DJ -- and said he would also make a good actor.

