Body found in New Orleans is missing Fort Worth man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A six month case involving a missing Fort Worth man has now turned to a homicide investigation.

Police in New Orleans have identified remains found in a dumpster as 60-year-old Mike G. Randle. Randle's body was found burned last August, but medical examiners say he actually died from blunt force trauma. He had been reported missing just a day before.

Randle's wife told police he had dropped her off at her mom's house before going to work on a home he was remodeling. Police tracked his phone to New Orleans, but family members say he had no real ties there.

At this point, it's not clear what led to his death.