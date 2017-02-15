Arrow S04 E12: Team Arrow heads to Russia to deal with nuke drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello Team Arrow! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

DA Adrian Chase gets Diggle clear of his charges after General Walker is put away from a leaked NSA file Felicity got from a hacktivist.

But Walker’s men stage a breakout and Walker heads to Russia to sell the spare nuke he still has.

So our team sets off for Russia. Except Wild Dog. He’s left to babysit now clean and sober Detective Lance.

Once in Russia it gets little messy. There’s Bratva, and fighting in a church basement while Rory prays upstairs, a few canary cries, a brutal torture scene, and a nuke just sitting exposed in a airplane hanger and of course shots!

Seriously, I wrote it all down and it’s a jumbly mess!

Crazy prop though to Felicity for threatening to expose some Russian with info from the NSA file.

It wasn’t clear who he was or what he did. But Felicity wasn’t playing. Intense!

Alena the Hacktivist isn’t slowing down on Felicity.

She’s putting the pressure on Felicity to use more of the NSA file to expose folks. And Felicity seems eager to do so. It’s not unlike Oliver’s original mission with his dad’s criminal list.

At our end of episode, Rory is now mystical rag-less due to shielding everyone from the nuke and reporter Susan Collins has now linked Oliver to Bratva and to Arrow!

Up next though is more insight and origin into WildDog in our next new Arrow Spectre of the Gun!

Video: Director Rueben Gonzales, Editor Chris Williams.

Richard is the owner of the Eisner award-winning Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of The Variants, a webseries about life in the comic shop. He is also freakishly good at handstand push-ups. You can follow Zeus Comics on twitter and instagram @zeuscomics or at zeuscomics.com.