In this edition of Zeus Comics Presents, Richard goes on a burger run with Archie Comics artist Joe Eisma in search of a burger worthy of Jughead.

Joe is known for his Morning Glories series. He was recently tapped to illustrate an Archie story arc.

Joe joins Richard from Zeus Comics to talk about Riverdale, Archie, and of course, the best burger worthy of Jughead!

Riverdale airs on Thursday nights at 8PM on CW33.

Camera and Sound: Everett Guess

Editing: Chris Williams