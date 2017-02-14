Valentine’s Day love is in the air at Reunion Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- While some of us are still scrambling for last-minute Valentine's Day ideas, some folks have been preparing for this day for a while.

"Valentine's Day is our Super Bowl," said Katie Chaumont, spokesperson for Reunion Tower, one of Dallas' most iconic buildings. "We say love is in the air here at Reunion Tower."

Yep, what says "romance" in the Big D like a trip up Reunion Tower?

"This is the most romantic place in Dallas," Chaumont said, "So you have to bring your sweetheart up to the GeO-Deck this evening to look at the best skyline in the world. And it is romantic - there's some kind of adventure being 470 feet up in the air."

No wonder it's one of the most popular spots in Dallas to pop the question--especially on romantic holidays like this one.

"We do actually have about two proposals a day here," said Chaumont. "Since Friday, we have had a surge in people that are proposing that we knew about, and then there are also ones that we don't know about."

But even if it's not the night for all that, the GeO-Deck has plenty to offer on a date, from the 360 view to virtual tours of the city to the Valentine's-Day-themed drink menu.

"On Valentine's evening, just like any other evening that we're open here at the GeO-Deck, just purchase your tickets downstairs," said Chaumont. "And you get to come up here and enjoy the view."

Or, hey, if you're ballin' on a budget, you can always just check out the Tower from the ground. Tonight, it's featuring a romantic light show you can enjoy for free.