DALLAS -- If you're in need of a little puppy love today, Uber's got your back. They're delivering puppies today for 15 minutes of playtime.

Now, it'll cost you $30, but part of the money goes as a donation to the SPCA of Texas.

All of the pups are also up for adoption, so it's okay to fall completely in love.

To schedule your puppy cuddles, just enter the code 'puppy love dal 17' in the Uber app today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.