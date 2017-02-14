Sex with Stefani: is Valentine’s Day overrated?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is Valentine’s Day over rated? Well, certified sex therapist Stefani Threadgill believes it just might be.

Valentine’s Day can be challenging for singles and couples. For instance, when it comes to those unattached bachelors and bachelorettes, it is really expensive. In addition, there are a lot of expectation for newly dating couples. If you have only been dating for a couple of weeks, do you ask her out? Or do you ask him out?

Here in my office, expectations are often a topic that I find creates a lot of issues in relationships. Whether they just meet and there are expectations of what they think the relationship is going to be, or what they think the sex is going to be like, or even what the foreplay is going to be like and it doesn’t match up. I would look at Valentine's Day the same way.

There is a quote by film director Jean-Luc Godard that says, "A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order.” These holidays put a lot of pressure on people to follow a certain order, and I think it can happen in any order that you want it to be.

Also, there is a lot of pressure on Valentine's Day to show your partner that you care. However, it can be so much more important to show your partner that you care every day.