People protesting in Dallas despite continued construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- "We stand with Standing Rock." That was the message by demonstrators.

Several people went out to Dallas' Energy Transfer Partner headquarters to let the leaders know they're not behind the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Energy Transfer Partners is developing the project.

Demonstrators expect the numbers to continue to climb for every protest. "After various protests here in front of Energy Transfer Partners, this is one of the largest protests that we've had so far," protester Kevin Canto said.

President Donald Trump's recent executive order essentially moved the project forward. The Army agreed to allow construction on the pipeline to begin.

A judge also denied the emergency bid by Sioux Tribe members to stop construction.