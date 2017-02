Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - A former Mesquite ISD teacher aide who lied about having cancer will spend six months in federal prison for charges related to a separate case.

Kevin Mabone pleaded guilty to misappropriating government funds in West Virginia and Florida. Once he's done serving that sentence, Mabone will have to answer to Mesquite Police.

They've charged him with theft for accepting a car -- plus $1,000 in donations -- from students and teachers at Wilkinson Middle School