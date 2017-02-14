Long time couple offers advice for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Valentine’s Day is finally upon us and for many young couples, today is all about the gifts. But for many, that young love is short lived. For these long time lovers, this day is less about gifts and more about the love.

But for two longtime lovers, this day is less about gifts and more about the love.

“I still love her and always will,” Phoebus Koutras said. “The point is you can’t just pin that on just one day of the year. You have to do it every day of the year.”

Longtime Valentines Phoebus and Helen have been married for 56 years. They bumped into each other on a cruise in Greece.

“We were coming back from a trip and literally bumped into each other,” Phoebus said.

Helen remembers that day fondly, “I said to my friends 'He is very serious, this one.”

“That's because you stepped on my toe, that's why," Phoebus told his wife.

But the question remains: how do you keep the romance alive after more than 55 years of marriage?

“They should emphasize the closeness to each other, and the communications side of it. Because if you don’t communicate properly then you end up with a problem.”

After 3 kids and five grandchildren, they still have plenty of love left.

“She looks gorgeous after all these years. She doesn’t even wear makeup!” Phoebus said.

“He still goes for looks!” Helen said.