Great dam news as mandatory evacuation lifted for Oroville residents

OROVILLE, CA -- Remember that myth about "The Big One" taking out California and causing the entire state to slide off into the sea? Well, that probably won't happen -- at least in this lifetime.

But, for the past few days, part of the state had been on high alert! Nearly 200,000 NorCal residents were forced to leave their homes behind after a breach in the Oroville dam! A huge hole opened in the 770-foot tall dam's concrete spillway causing officials to issue a mandatory evacuation.

Despite a flash flood warning issued for Tuesday, crews began dropping boulders to fill the hole before any damage was done. The coast was cleared and the government finally lifted the mandatory evacuation!