Drunk driver gets 120 days in jail for killing woman in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A north Texas man who got behind the wheel drunk and then killed a woman in Uptown will spend just three months in jail.

Police say Travis Elwell was speeding and his blood alcohol content was two times the legal limit when he slammed into the back of Emily Javadi's parked car two years ago. Javadi was putting gym equipment in the back seat of her car and was thrown into a pole.

The Javadi family originally wanted Elwell to get life in prison, but have since agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Elwell was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10 years probation.

Elwell will spend a week in jail every year, on the anniversary of Javadi's death.