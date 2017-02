Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - When you think of Valentine's Day and all the decorations that come with the day of love, paper hearts and flying Cupids usually come to mind. But that's just the tip of the iceberg for Dallas' Jennifer Houghton.

Check out her University Park home! It's dripping with 34,000 hearts and enough flowers to make even a florist jealous.

Candy jars line the kitchen and there's even a Valentine's-themed white Christmas tree with red hearts and love signs.