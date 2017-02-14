Budding Florists: High School Program Busy for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- At first glance you'd think this is a behind-the-scenes look at a local flower shop, but you'd be mistaken, these are floral design students at Skyline High School in Dallas.

They've been studying the art of arranging flowers in hopes of becoming budding florists after they graduate.

“I feel like this class is helping me see that reality that's it's gonna be that busy and they push me to make those arrangements to see how busy I’ll be later on in life," said Marissa Garcia.

"I never knew how important flowers are to people until I got to this class they need them for funerals, for weddings for birthdays, for everything," said Clarissa Lopez.

Their teacher, Shawn Coyle has been teaching them how to snip, cluster and make sprays of bouquets all semester.

"They get to see not only from the small aspect but all the way up to a finished product where they can do something large," said Coyle.

Their skills are being put to the test this February with their annual flower sale in time for Valentine ’s Day.

"It makes me happy to know that at the end of the day I made all those arrangements and someone's gonna be happy because of that," said Lopez.

So what's the secret for the perfect bouquet?

"It's like art, not everyone knows, not everyone can pick up a brush and just paint a portrait of someone. It takes time, it takes skill," said Lopez.

You know what they say, if you love what you do, you don't have to work a day in your life, and these students are learning that early on.