Valentine’s Day: Where to get a heart-shaped pizza in DFW

Nothing says true love like pepperoni and melted cheese atop a heart-shaped crust.

If your own heart is full of love and affection this Valentine’s Day, spoil the one you love with a heart-shaped pizza. A couple of popular pizza chains are offering the love pies this February 14.

And if you order one, be sure to take a selfie and post it to our Facebook page!

Where to get your heart-shaped pizza:

Pizza Hut is offering their heart pizza for $9.99 or bundle it with a desert brownie for $13.99.

If you want to make it a romantic night in, Papa Murphy’s is offering a heart-shaped pizza for you to take home and bake for $8 ($11 in Alaska).

Buon appetito!