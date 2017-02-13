Watch the series finale of The Vampire Diaries with Ian Somerhalder 👀

Good things don’t have to come to an end so sadly thanks to Ian Somerhalder, or as The Vampire Diaries fans know him, Damon Salvatore.
Thanks to Ian, a $10 donation to the Ian Somerhalder Foundation enters one lucky winner and a friend to meet him in Los Angeles to watch the final episode of TVD. They’ll also receive a stay at a four-star hotel along with plenty of popcorn and selfies with the Salvatore brother.
Hey Everyone! The end of The Vampire Diaries is nearing and I want to watch the series finale with YOU!! I’ll supply the flights, hotel and the popcorn. All you need to do? Click the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/ian and enter today! It’s for a great cause;) Thank you for this incredible journey! Let's finish it together? Love, Ian
Hurry and enter! The winner will be announced March 6th.