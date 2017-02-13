Watch the series finale of The Vampire Diaries with Ian Somerhalder 👀

Good things don’t have to come to an end so sadly thanks to Ian Somerhalder, or as The Vampire Diaries fans know him, Damon Salvatore.

Thanks to Ian, a $10 donation to the Ian Somerhalder Foundation enters one lucky winner and a friend to meet him in Los Angeles to watch the final episode of TVD. They’ll also receive a stay at a four-star hotel along with plenty of popcorn and selfies with the Salvatore brother.

Hurry and enter! The winner will be announced March 6th.