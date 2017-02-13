WATCH! Rangers fan surprises ‘bae’ with special baseball-themed proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Love and baseball took place at Globe Life Park for two Texas Rangers fans. Adam Carruth hit a home run when he got down on one knee and popped the question to his girl, Stephanie Paulasek.

"You make me the happiest person alive," Adam said to his now-fiance.

C'mon, who wouldn't say "yes" to a surprise proposal one day before valentines?! Just saying!

"He's winning alright, he surprised me quite a bit," Stephanie said in shock.

Adam's winning play couldn't have happened without Robbins Brothers and Texas Rangers teaming up for the special surprise.