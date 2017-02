Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attendees at the 2017 Dallas comic show got the chance to meet Helen Slater, the original Supergirl. In a special edition of of Zeus Comics Presents, Helen sat down with CW33's resident Supergirl and DC / CW expert Richard Neal.

