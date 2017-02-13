Ski Sendoff: Young Amputees Head to Colorado for Ski Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORNEY--To see Thomas Derrick walk through the halls of Forney High School, you'd never know.

You'd never know he lost a foot in a lawn mower accident at the age of four.

"Six surgeries in total from the infection and the initial incident," Derrick told NewsFix.

All of those surgeries happened at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.

Derrick has walked a lot since then. Now, this high school junior is taking an even bigger journey.

He's one of a group of young amputee patients at Texas Scottish Rite who are headed to Colorado for a ski trip.

Yes, a ski trip.

People with all sorts of disabilities go to the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park. The goal is to use sports to help people with disabilities recognize their abilities.

"I think it's gonna be interesting to be around people that are like me, in that they have amputations," Derrick said. "They have to deal with this every single day."

And for Thomas, he knows a lot of people will be looking to him as a role model. He's up for the challenge.

"Being with those younger kids can show them, like, hey, you're different, but, you can be like, me," Derrick said. "And you can deal with this."