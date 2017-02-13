Plano still searching for answers after teens killed Friday in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- It seems everyone is looking for answers in Plano after a car accident late Friday night killed two 16-year-old girls, and left a third hospitalized.

Here's what we do know: The Porsche the teens were driving jumped a curb, hit a tree, and caught fire. Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis, students at the nearby high school, did not survive. The third friend, Kendall Murray, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Now, police investigators are trying to figure out what caused the car to lose control, how fast it was going, and what role that speed played in the accident.

The girls' classmates at Shepton High were back in school Monday, with additional counselors and staff available for support.

"Based on talking to everybody, it's just really quiet," said Caroline Purdy. She's a junior at Plano West, who befriended Samantha last year at Shepton. "Everybody's praying for good news for Kendall. She's going from surgery to surgery right now, she'll be in the ICU for at least a week."

Meanwhile, near the scene of the accident, a memorial to Samantha and Lilly is still growing on the side of the quiet street, visited by friends and family still trying to make sense of the senseless.