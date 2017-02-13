Mistresses Day: A great time to keep families together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN -- Valentine's Day might be about the one who's by your side, but February 13 it's all about the one who's on the side!

Mistresses Day means messing around, but where does that lead you?

More times than not, you're getting caught and then on your way to the Big D. (Not Dallas. Divorce.)

Jackson Law Group's Earl Jackson knows something about it. He's been in the business for 24 years, and his advice is to stay far away.

"It is so emotionally draining to be involved in a divorce." he said.

If a Fort Worth lawmaker gets his way, it's going to get a lot tougher. Representative Matt Krause presented HB 93, a bill to get rid of the 'No Fault' clause for divorce.

What does that mean?

If approved, couples couldn't just file under irreconcilable differences. They'd have to either prove fault by one or both people, or one would have to admit fault in order to complete the divorce. That was the law until 'No Fault', or insupportability was instituted in the 1970s. Jackson says it would be a huge misstep to bring it back.

"People that come see the family law lawyer have already made their decision," he said.

Krause, a Family Values rep, thinks that and another bill will save the nuclear family. HB 65 would change the 'cooling off' or waiting period for a divorce from 60 days to 180 days.

"Forcing them to stay together does not help those kids," Jackson dissented.

In fact, he says the only one it helps is him.

"Probably going to drive up fees, make the dissolution of the marriage more expensive, thereby enriching the pockets of attorneys," Jackson said.

So, Happy Mistresses Day?