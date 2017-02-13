Golden Moments 2017: Texas stars shine bright at 59th Grammy awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Just like every year, the 2017 Grammys, were filled with celebs, fashion, and of course: music!

While most tuned in to see their favorite musician go for the gold, we were cheering on some of our Texas stars gone Hollywood! A handful of hometown heroes made us proud Sunday night!

This year, a capella group Pentatonix from Arlington, snagged Best Country Group Performance for their hit Jolene.

Leave it to Arlington's Maren Morris to shine bright for country music! After her performance with Alicia Keys, she ended the night with her first Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance.

While Mansfield's Tamela Mann has taken us to church before, this year, the Grammy gods granted her a gramophone for her song, God Provides. Of course, the GOAT of Gospel, Fort Worth's Kirk Franklin took home his 12th Grammy!

And all hail to Queen Bey as she won twice and graced the stage with a tribute to motherhood. In case you didn't notice, the Houston native pulled all that off while pregnant with twins!

Hey, you know, you're one baaad mama, when Adele wants you to have her award.