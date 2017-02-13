Boom Box: Hip hop’s love affair with Mary Jane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hip hop has pretty much always had a love affair with Mary Jane. But now, as different states begin to legalize the sale of marijuana, some hip hop artists have decided to consummate the marriage.

Longtime advocate Snoop Dogg is cashing in with Leafs by Snoop, the first mainstream cannabis brand in the world. He offers eight different types including Lemon Pie, Northern Lights, and Cali Kush, as well as edibles and concentrates.

And speaking of concentrates, Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Killah Priest recently released a potent, 70% THC oil concentrate called Wu-Goo. The man behind the brand, Dr. Zodiak, also helped produce west coast rapper Kurupt's moonrocks; a combo of girl scout cookie buds and CO2 oil.

Even rapper The Game is getting a piece of the pie. He is an official partner of the reserve, a medical marijuana dispensary located in Santa Ana, CA. This made the Game the first celebrity to partner with this sort of establishment in the state of California.

If this makes you excited and you want to cash in on cannabis, move! Texas isn’t participating until the laws change!