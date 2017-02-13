Arrest made in murder of Arlington mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - An arrest has been made in the murder of an Arlington mom who was just trying to make some extra cash for Christmas.

Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez is facing capital murder charges in the death of 33-year-old April Vancleave. She was shot December 15.

Police say earlier that day, Vancleave and her husband tried to sell $7,000 worth of gold jewelry through the app Five Miles. They were supposed to meet with the buyer at Target, but that person never showed.

But surveillance video shows two men watching Vancleave and her husband at the store.

Police believe the men followed Vancleave home and shot her after her husband dropped her off.

They were able to track down Gamez thanks to another woman who says he robbed her after responding to another listing on a similar app called Offer Up.

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect.