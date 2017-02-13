Watch live: President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in joint press conference

Arlington homeowner kills teen burglary suspect

Posted 9:54 am, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01AM, February 13, 2017

ARLINGTON - An Arlington homeowner reportedly shot and killed a 17-year-old as he was trying to break-in to a car parked on the street.

It happened early Sunday in west Arlington's 3700 block of French Wood Drive. Patrol officers responded to the shooting about 3 a.m. and found the injured teen in the street. He died at a local hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police say a second suspect fled the scene.

The case will be reviewed the Tarrant County district attorney's office and, t this point, it is not yet known if the homeowner will face any charges.

Related stories
Teen burglary suspect shot and killed by homeowner early Sunday morning in the 3700 block of French Wood Drive in west Arlington