Arlington homeowner kills teen burglary suspect

ARLINGTON - An Arlington homeowner reportedly shot and killed a 17-year-old as he was trying to break-in to a car parked on the street.

It happened early Sunday in west Arlington's 3700 block of French Wood Drive. Patrol officers responded to the shooting about 3 a.m. and found the injured teen in the street. He died at a local hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police say a second suspect fled the scene.

The case will be reviewed the Tarrant County district attorney's office and, t this point, it is not yet known if the homeowner will face any charges.