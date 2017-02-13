Adult swaddling is a hot new trend in Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO, JAPAN -- It's a common thing to see done with babies: swaddling them. It's where you snugly wrap a baby in a blanket and is supposed to help a baby feel warm and secure.

Well, these days, babies aren't the only one being swaddled. Adults are now getting in on the action. And believe it or not, it's one of the hottest new trends in Japan - especially for new mothers. It supposedly helps women, for example, with post-pregnancy aches and pains.

Japan is known to have some pretty interesting things come out of it like sushi flavored KitKats and hotels full of capsules for you to stay in. Adult wrapping is just another trend on a long list of things that makes Japan the unique place that it is.