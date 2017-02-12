Trump tweets Mark Cuban ‘not smart enough to run for president!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The Billionaire Battle rages on!

Yeah, Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted out an unexpected diss at Mark Cuban, saying he “wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls” and that Cuban is “not smart enough to run for president!”

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

Cuban fired back with a simple “LOL," and then commented, “isn’t it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?”

I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Hmm… seeing as North Korea just staged an illegal missile test, might have to disagree with you there Mark.

The feud has been going on for months after Cuban shed his initial neutrality in the election and came out hard for Hillary.

But maybe these two don’t like each other because they’re actually so much alike! Both are billionaires. Both owned Pro Sports teams, with Trump owning the old USFL’s New Jersey Generals. Both had business related reality shows.

And both really want to be president… although Cuban had to settle for being the POTUS in Sharknado 3.

But in a letter Cuban tweeted out Sunday, he told Trump last May that “he may go after that job some day and it could be against you.”

So maybe this Twitter War will escalate all the way to the ballot box in 2020!