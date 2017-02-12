She’s Baaack! Melissa McCarthy brings the laughs AGAIN as Sean Spicer

NEW YORK CITY — Live from New York, it’s Spicey!!

Melissa McCarthy returned as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. And she did NOT disappoint.

While Alec Baldwin hosted SNL for a record 17th time…

Beyonce’s twins made their debut.

“I just don’t wanna make my mama mad. She’s having a hard enough time carrying us as it is,” the first twin played by Kennan Thompson said.

Tracey Morgan as twin #2 fired back with major shade, “Oh no she’s not. I heard she carried two full grown ladies for 10 years named Michelle and Kelly.”

Hey, maybe Rosie O’Donnell will get a chance to throw shade, too, next week as Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon.

If not, there’s always Spicey!