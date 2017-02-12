New ‘Dear White People’ Show Sparks Netflix Boycott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS GATOS, CA -- Another day, another boycott!

This time, Netflix is getting slammed for its new show called "Dear White People." The satire about race relations hasn't even been released yet but that trailer alone is sparking outrage.

One guy tweeted:

Netflix announced a new anti-white show (Dear White People) that promotes white genocide. I cancelled my account, do the same. #NoNetflix pic.twitter.com/2HIGqviLHj — Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 8, 2017

And there's more of where that came from! Millions are threatening to cancel Netflix if the 10-episode show is actually released.

"Dear White People" is a revamp of a 2014 independent film. In the movie, they poke fun at racial issues that pop up when a fraternity holds a blackface dance party on an Ivy League campus.

Logan browning, the actress who plays the main character has one thing to say to all the haters.

Dear White People, a lot of the press who've watched the show & enjoyed it so far, are white.

The show is not anti-any race.

See you 4/28! — Logan Browning (@LoganLaurice) February 8, 2017

Hey, regardless of which side you're on, the trailer already has three million views, so clearly, the show's got people talking.