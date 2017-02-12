Inspector Elliott: Zeke calls out fake autographs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's not easy being Run EZE.

Now that football season is over, Elliott hasn't taken long to find a new hobby. He's taken to Twitter to torch impostor autographed being sold as his.

"Big swoop of the 'L' here, and there's not much there," Dean Fuller said, examining two different signatures claimed to come from Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott. "The 'E' is a bit different. The angle, I think, is a bit different."

As owner of Nick's Sports Cards, Fuller's seen his fair share of autographs. One of those two Zeke signatures is being sold in his shop and is nationally certified. The other just doesn't make the cut.

"It's good," Fuller said, "Because at least he's letting people beware that there are fakes out there."

Zeke even commented directly to one fan with bad news about the poster's Christmas present. He begged Zeke to tell him it was real, but all he got in response was an unfortunate, "Nahhhhh".

After a year that gave Elliott the Cowboys rookie rushing record, a Pro Bowl nod, and a Salvation Army kettle hop, his skyrocketing success wasn't limited to the field.

"His cards can go 2, 3, 4, $500 and up," Fuller said.

Making it even more important to give yourself the one true guarantee if you're buying: that little certified sticker.

"Locally there's Beckett," Fuller said. "Nationally there's Jimmy Spence, JSA, PSA, DNA, TriStar, Steiner."

Some people have just scrapped the idea entirely, trading signatures for selfies. The Dallas Stars even do a promotion every game for selfies with Tyler Seguin.

Fuller says there's still something special about ink.

"From what I see here in the shop, autographs by far outweigh the selfie type of pictures," he said.

Good thing you've got Inspector Elliott making sure your auto is accurate.