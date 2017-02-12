How you can kill ’em with kindness during #RAKWeek2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Its Random Acts of Kindness Week; #RAKWEEK2017!

The goal is simple, to focus on everything gracious and good and to inspire others to do the same.

The Cottee family says, "People have gotten conditioned to spewing hate. I think the country would probably be in a lot better place if people spread love instead of hate."

Exactly! And one of the ways you can show some love is by sending a friend a text telling them why you're grateful for them.

"Sometimes you’re having a bad day and it’s like, 'Oh man, I haven’t talked to Joe in a long time, and he just text me: hey hope you’re having a great day!' So, I think that’s very important," says Joe Posada.

Jewel Armendariz says, "I’ve gotten a couple of random texts from like friends you don’t really keep in touch with all the time and they just send you a text just to make sure you're doing ok or just blessing your day and I’m really thankful for it."

Some other friendly acts include giving someone a nice note, leaving a generous tip and being kind to yourself!

So, how about it? Let’s all step out of our world to make someone else's better!