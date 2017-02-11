Two Plano students killed in late night car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, TX — Tragedy struck Plano Friday night. Three 16 year old girls were out for a drive when their vehicle lost control, jumped a curb and struck a tree. Two girls, Samantha Sacks and Lilly Davis, did not survive. The third friend, Kendall Murray, is in the hospital.

“I can’t believe it, I still don’t believe it.” Sydney Sacks, Samantha’s sister, said. “So many things are running through my mind right now.”

Both girls were deceased by the time Plano PD arrived at the scene. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but it has been determined that speed was a factor.

“Yesterday morning we were talking about going to a concert together and we were both really excited and after school I bought her tickets,” said Sydney. “And now it won’t happen.”

Both Samantha’s sister and her best friend say they’re staying strong because it’s what Samantha would’ve wanted.

“I’m honestly keeping it in and handling it so well because I know if she was here she would say ‘Do not cry for me, ya’ll need to go have fun and party,’ Kyra Cooper, Samantha’s best friend, said. “So I definitely know that she would want us to be celebrating her life and stuff because she did have so many accomplishments just at 16.”

Dozens of Samantha and Lilly’s peers gathered at the site of the accident today to pay their respects and find comfort in each other.

“It means more than anybody will ever know to me,” Sydney said. “All of these people loved Sam and Lilly and Kendall so much so having all of these people means so much, not only to me but my family and I know it would mean a lot to my sister.”