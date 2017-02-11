Rockwall 7-year-old changing lives with Mac & Cheese and Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL -- The Newton family's been hearing an awful lot of ringing doorbells lately. Who are people looking for?

Seven-year-old Kaden.

When a delivery man says ,"I've got packages for you," these days, it's a huge understatement.

"We've got mac and cheese almost roof high!" Kaden said, staring up to the top of the leaning tower of mac in the family's home.

Newton has two favorite meals.

"Whenever my mom says, 'Breakfast! It's pancakes,' I'm like 'Aw, yeah.' In the afternoon she's like, 'Kaden, mac and cheese,' and I'm like, 'Yes! Two times in a row!'"

Sounds like a typical kid, but Kaden is proving to be anything but.

When he was four, he decided he wanted to keep people fed, so he and his family started donating odds and ends to Rockwall's Helping Hands Food Pantry. At some point, though, he was curious where that food was going. When his mom, Diana, took him into the food pantry, Kaden was disappointed with what he saw inside.

"There wasn't very much kid friendly food," he explained.

It wasn't Helping Hands' fault. They were just giving away what was being donated to them. That's when seven-year-old Kaden decided to take matters into his own hands.

He created a company that would find and donated foods kids want to eat. The name? Mac & Cheese and Pancakes.

He's got a Mac & Cheese and Pancakes website, and an Amazon Wish List.

Humanity hasn't disappointed so far. Kaden's experiment has turned into more than 7,000 pieces of kid (and adult) friendly food for the pantry - items like mac and cheese, spaghetti, Chef Boyardee, pancakes, peanut butter, and jelly - and they're coming in from around the country.

"I made a joke the other day and told him the non-profit industry doesn't pay well, and his answer was, 'It pays from the heart,'" Diana Newton said.

Sometimes, a kid just wants to share his favorite food.

Monday at 1:00, Helping Hands gets to celebrate Kaden's work by taking in the huge first donation. Sounds like mac and cheese and pancakes for everyone.