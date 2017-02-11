Oh, Baby! Maker of Durex Condoms now owns a baby formula brand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about covering all your bases.

The company that makes Durex condoms now owns the baby formula company, Enfamil.

Durex moved into the baby food business with a $16.6 billion-dollar deal. Of course, conspiracy theorists are rolling around in the sack about this one.

Durex wild making condoms and baby food hmm sound like a set up — Ryan McDowell (@RickJamesRyan) February 10, 2017

While #condom was a trending topic, it didn't have a darn thing to do with the dirty deed. Instead, it was about all the other things you can do with the rubbers.

Like, applying makeup...

Making a balloon...

Or starting a fire...

People have too much time on their hands. Hey, at least they're, uh, wrapping it up.