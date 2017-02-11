Oh, Baby! Maker of Durex Condoms now owns a baby formula brand

Talk about covering all your bases.
The company that makes Durex condoms now owns the baby formula company, Enfamil.
Durex moved into the baby food business with a $16.6 billion-dollar deal. Of course, conspiracy theorists are rolling around in the sack about this one.
While #condom was a trending topic, it didn't have a darn thing to do with the dirty deed. Instead, it was about all the other things you can do with the rubbers.
Like, applying makeup...
Making a balloon...
Or starting a fire...
People have too much time on their hands. Hey, at least they're, uh, wrapping it up.