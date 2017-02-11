Fashion Fix: The perfect Valentine’s Day outfit!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Before you start stressing about that last-minute Valentine's Day gift, let's focus on the perfect day of love outfit!

You could easily take the safe route and rock red, but with so many other options, there's no need to settle.

First up, we're talking Galentines Day!

"Show your love for your lady gang with a leather jacket and lace jumpsuit. The lace is sweet and feminine but the leather jacket screams, back off boys,” says Misty Dawn of @heelandhugs.

If that’s not your style and you’re thinking more along the lines of chilling on that special day but still want to look cute, we’ve got something for you!

"If you're celebrating Valentine’s Day a little more low key, opt for an effortlessly cool look. Start off with an oversized lace-up sweater, distressed boyfriend jeans, and your favorite sneaks,” says Misty. “Top off the look with a hat to add a playful edge."

We didn’t forget about our classic couple! Here’s what we’re thinking for that fancy dinner or night stroll.

"If you're in love this Valentine’s Day, then the traditional route may be for you. What’s more iconic than the red rose? It’s the epitome of romance and I love it as a print on a dress. I’m also obsessing over the empire waist. This style is perfect for all body types as it hugs at just the right spot and then flares out to a fun flirty skirt.”

So whether you`re heading out for the candlelit dinner thing, staying and making a meal or Netflix marathon with your boo thang, Fashion Fix has got you covered!

All looks featured on this edition of Fashion Fix can be found at Dear Hannah.