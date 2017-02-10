Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your bank account is still recovering from the holidays but you still want to do something nice for your special sweetie, don't fret! It's possible to get romantic on a budget.

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner shared some amazing Valentine's Day gifts for under $30 with Eye Opener's Courtenay DeHoff.

First, ignite your passion and escape to paradise with Kama Sutra Candles. These exotic, scented delights are made with a rich formula of skin-conditioning Coconut Oil, Shea butter and Vitamin E that melts into a warm, luxurious massage oil when lit. Our Massage candles are wax-free and they naturally burn at a low temperature so they won’t harm the skin. Visit kamasutra.com to learn more.

Next up, a fabulous kit for your fabulous pooch! All the must-haves a dog lover needs in one fashionable pouch.The kit includes a small/medium sized leash, a small/medium sized jeweled collar, a waste bag container including bags, a squeaker toy, a collapsible snack container and a carabiner to hook your kit to the leash. A great idea to gift a friend, co-worker or get to that girls heart by getting a gift for her “fur kid”. Visit justfashionit.com.

Also from Just Fashion It, cable necklaces and bracelets that are perfect for when you’re on the go! When you pull apart the clasp, one side is a USB and the other is an iPhone lightning so that you can plug into any USB port and stay charged all day long. Fits iPhone 5,6 and 7. Not only beautiful, but functional. Check out the many designs and option on justfashionit.com.

Finally, Biggie's Crack Toffee makes the perfect treat for anyone, according to Oprah. Biggie's is not your grandmother's toffee. Biggies Crack Toffee was created to offer something new to candy lovers. It's thin and crunchy, made with premium dark chocolate and a hint os sea salt. They feature a variety of flavors including toasted pecan and bourbon, coffee and crunchy peanut butter to name a few. For more flavors visit cracktoffee.com.