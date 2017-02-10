NRH boy takes phone pics during attempted abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - North Richland Hills police are currently investigating a possible child abduction attempt that occurred Thursday morning.

NRH police say a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike to school when a grey Nissan Titan pulled up beside him; the driver asked if the boy needed a ride. When the boy said no, the driver got out of his car and approached the boy.

But once the boy pulled out his phone to snap photos of the man, the man quickly returned to his car and sped off.

The suspect is described as a white male with red hair and a long red goatee.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the NRH Police Department to help identify the man.